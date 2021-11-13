New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%.

NGD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,694,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGD shares. Cormark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Gold stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of New Gold worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

