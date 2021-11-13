Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Stock Price Down 24.4%

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) dropped 24.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 879,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 486% from the average daily volume of 150,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

NEVDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.15 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

