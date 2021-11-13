Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $0.98 on Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001517 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $562.88 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00072916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00073909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00097863 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,634.07 or 0.07174036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,628.13 or 1.00051168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 574,458,681 coins and its circulating supply is 574,458,096 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

