NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.710-$1.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.75 million.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

