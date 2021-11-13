Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Cut by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $682.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $627.56 and its 200-day moving average is $555.77. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.84 and a 52-week high of $690.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $302.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

