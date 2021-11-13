Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock.

Netcall stock opened at GBX 83 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £123.69 million and a P/E ratio of 138.33. Netcall has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.63 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89 ($1.16).

Get Netcall alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.25. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.