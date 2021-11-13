Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

Neovasc stock opened at C$0.95 on Friday. Neovasc has a 12-month low of C$0.80 and a 12-month high of C$3.25.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.