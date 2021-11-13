Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 66.97% and a negative net margin of 1,162.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.
Shares of Neovasc stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 485,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.68. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
