Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 66.97% and a negative net margin of 1,162.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of Neovasc stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 485,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.68. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neovasc stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Neovasc worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

