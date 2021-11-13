NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Posts Earnings Results

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. NeoGames updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NeoGames stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.12 million and a P/E ratio of 90.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $73.54.

Get NeoGames alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeoGames stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of NeoGames worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.