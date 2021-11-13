Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NLLSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Nel ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

