Needham & Company LLC Boosts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $400.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.90.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $276.24 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $207.53 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,505,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,326 shares of company stock worth $24,014,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Capital International Investors lifted its position in RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 386,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at about $69,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

