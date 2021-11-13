Needham & Company LLC Boosts Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Price Target to $8.00

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PXLW. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.42.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,092,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 907,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 797,604 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 14,470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 728,723 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

