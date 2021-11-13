Needham & Company LLC Boosts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $205.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.20.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $192.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.95 and a beta of 1.71. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $152.27 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,021,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fiverr International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fiverr International by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

