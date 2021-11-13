Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Lake Street Capital

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

NLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Nautilus will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 55,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nautilus by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Nautilus by 7.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 30.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

