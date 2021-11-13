Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $468.80 million-$472.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NTUS traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $26.15. 45,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,381. The stock has a market cap of $893.02 million, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

