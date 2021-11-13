Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 7.63%.

NYSE NGS opened at $11.83 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director John Chisholm sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $69,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,792 shares in the company, valued at $137,506.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,235 shares of company stock valued at $135,211. Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

