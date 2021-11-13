National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.29 Million

Equities analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to announce $73.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.40 million and the highest is $80.18 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $81.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $304.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $313.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $296.76 million, with estimates ranging from $276.20 million to $317.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55. National Health Investors has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970 in the last 90 days. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

