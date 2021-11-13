National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.29 Million

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to announce $73.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.40 million and the highest is $80.18 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $81.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $304.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $313.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $296.76 million, with estimates ranging from $276.20 million to $317.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55. National Health Investors has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970 in the last 90 days. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.