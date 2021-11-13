National Bankshares Increases Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$15.50

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRHLF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

FRHLF stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

