National Bankshares Increases Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$20.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CROMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

