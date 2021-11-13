National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of National Bank worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the second quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $45.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.99.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

