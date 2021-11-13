National Bank Financial Weighs in on Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.49. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -11.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

