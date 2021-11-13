National Bank Financial Weighs in on Akumin Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Akumin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

AKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Clarus Securities boosted their price target on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Akumin has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Akumin by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akumin in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akumin during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth approximately $7,379,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

