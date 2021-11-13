National Bank Financial Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

AEM stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 285,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 725,700 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,135,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

