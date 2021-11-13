National Bank Financial Raises CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target to C$19.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTRRF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CTRRF stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.