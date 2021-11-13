National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATA. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.33.

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$50.05 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$17.94 and a 52-week high of C$51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$510.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.30 million.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$221,100.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

