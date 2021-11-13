National Bank Financial Cuts Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $17.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Electric from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

LEV opened at $12.88 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.