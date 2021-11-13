National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

