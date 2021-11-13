National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Announces Dividend of $0.47

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4728 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Shares of National Australia Bank stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lowered National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

