Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.36% of Natera worth $38,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,972,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Natera by 8.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,268,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,973,000 after acquiring an additional 94,131 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,153,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,989,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 12.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,571,000 after purchasing an additional 121,219 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,052,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $2,833,514.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 277,758 shares of company stock valued at $28,730,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 105.60%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

