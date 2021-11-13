Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $559.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

