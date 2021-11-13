Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSE:MYE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.51. 60,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,633. The company has a market capitalization of $779.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.46. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 67.50%.

In other news, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $102,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $139,130 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 59,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

