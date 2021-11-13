Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Announces Earnings Results

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MBIO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.43. 1,021,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,992. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MBIO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $145,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mustang Bio stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 191.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Mustang Bio worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

