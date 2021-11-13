Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $906.60

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 906.60 ($11.84) and traded as high as GBX 924 ($12.07). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 918 ($11.99), with a volume of 89,007 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 906.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 904.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Alan Giles purchased 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of £18,429.53 ($24,078.30).

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

