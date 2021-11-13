Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $240.76

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €240.76 ($283.25) and traded as high as €258.20 ($303.76). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €256.35 ($301.59), with a volume of 294,238 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €245.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €240.85.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

