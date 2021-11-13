Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 91,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $84,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

