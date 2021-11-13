mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Price Tops $1.13

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001781 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $19.67 million and $2.61 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00053091 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000575 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00224041 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011121 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00090359 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

