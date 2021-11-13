MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of MSCI worth $29,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $652.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $635.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.26. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $669.72.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.14.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

