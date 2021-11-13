MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Lowered by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 39.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.14.

MSCI stock opened at $652.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.26. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 0.95. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $669.72.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

