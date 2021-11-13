Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.30

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 4289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

MOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $836.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter valued at about $14,263,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 140,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 135,798 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 514.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 130,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,415,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

