Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 8,058.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of MOTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. 1,167,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,331. The company has a market cap of $32.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.42. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.

MOTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Motus GI worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

