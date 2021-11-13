MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €47.00 by Barclays

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MOR. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €79.00 ($92.94).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a 52 week high of €101.90 ($119.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.