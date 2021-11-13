Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

