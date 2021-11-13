Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMEGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Siemens Energy stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

