Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at GBX 1,990 ($26.00) on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.09). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,807.28.

