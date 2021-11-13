Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $32,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,451,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAAY stock opened at $114.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.56. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $127.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Redburn Partners raised Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.48.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

