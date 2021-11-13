Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 858,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $33,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 1,254.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 212,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,212,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,434,000 after buying an additional 106,743 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,126,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 43.2% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 158,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 47,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 210.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 30,387 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $128.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.99. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.31 and a 12-month high of $147.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

