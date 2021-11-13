Morgan Stanley Lowers GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target to $5.50

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOCO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.33. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 24,210 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,764. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoHealth by 110.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,473 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,079,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 217.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 431,498 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 162.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 281,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

