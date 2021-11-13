Morgan Stanley Increases Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $185.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.40.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $148.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion and a PE ratio of -47.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 682.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

