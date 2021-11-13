Morgan Stanley Has $34.10 Million Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,026,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $34,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,671,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,439,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 2.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

