Morgan Stanley Has $33.85 Million Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,479 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Parsons worth $33,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSN. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,889,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Parsons by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,267,000 after purchasing an additional 752,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after purchasing an additional 281,198 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Parsons by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 633,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after purchasing an additional 219,428 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Parsons by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 193,435 shares during the period.

In other Parsons news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,360.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. TheStreet lowered Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

